Getting a Leg Up with an Early Thought Leader Development Activity Start

Thought leader (TL) development is one of the most important activities for life science companies. Forming and maintaining these relationships can drastically impact a product’s success on the market. A crucial decision that teams make is when to start these activities. Several factors affect the lifecycle stage for the thought leader development activity start, including product type and company size.

In Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Product Launch Series’ Thought Leader Development module, surveyed medical affairs executives report the lifecycle stage for their product’s thought leader development start. Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed teams that begin their TL development activities at each lifecycle stage.

Only 25% of surveyed teams initiate their TL development activities before Phase 3.

Phase 3a is the most common lifecycle stage to start in, with 31% of surveyed teams beginning then.

Half of surveyed teams have their thought leader development activity start during Phase 3a or 3b.

None of the surveyed teams begin TL development after product launch.

The second most popular phase for thought leader development activity start is during registration and launch.

Figure 1: Lifecycle Stage when TL Development Activities Start: All Teams

Thought leader development usually begins before or during launch to establish early relationships with HCPs. Teams can take this opportunity to educate physicians on the product and try to anticipate any potential problems that may arise during and after the products launch. Utilizing these connections early on can help to improve the launch and success of the product.