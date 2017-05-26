How do you Manage Your KOL Relationships?

Maintaining a strong relationship between your field forces and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) today can be critical. In addition, managing your KOL’s by tracking all activities and interactions are useful in maintaining strong relationships. There are many ways to manage these relationships, but the big question is, which option provides greater results? Companies typically use though leader databases to help track their interactions with their KOLs. For example, some of the most common thought leader databases include:

Proprietary Customer Relationship Management System (CRM)

Off-The-Shelf CRM Software

Excel Spreadsheets

To life science companies, thought leader database systems were relatively new. However, in 2013, our studies provided that 69% of life science companies used proprietary CRMs, 19% used an Off-The-Shelf CRM, and the remaining 12% used an Excel spreadsheet. In 2013, our surveys showed that 75% of companies were using a type of database to manage their thought leader relationships. One of our most recent studies has shown that this number has scarcely changed, as for today 68% of companies use thought leader databases to manage their KOL relationships.

With the proprietary CRM showing the greatest results on how to manage KOL relationships, teams must take into consideration how they will manage their CRM. In 2013, life science companies had their MSL and KOL engagement teams manage most of the responsibility of interacting and engaging KOLs. Depending on company size, some manage their thought leader database internally, whereas others centralize the database across all functions. On top of this, some companies allow specific teams to be limited to read-only access to the thought leader database.

Overall, as stated by one of our interviewees, a company’s databases are only as good as the information they contain. Meaning, no matter which database you use, assure you are using it correctly and persistently update your data. Continue managing the KOLs you have strong relationships with, as well, reach out and create new relationships with many more.