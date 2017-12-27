How To Best Manage Thought Leader CRM Access

Tracking the relationships between your thought leaders and medical affairs team is critical. Companies face many options when it comes to CRM platforms, ranging from Cloud-based to non-Cloud-based to simple spreadsheets. Once the platform is chosen, a team’s next step is to determine how to best manage thought leader CRM access.

In our recent research on this topic, one interviewed executive explained, “You want to have clearly defined roles, roles of access and roles of edit.” The executive recommends that teams establish a formalized document that defines who has administrative rights, edit rights and viewing rights.

Commonly, levels of access depend on both users’ roles within the company and the type of client that the CRM tracks. In this case, CRMs focus largely on thought leaders, so teams with high levels of access will include those who interact more often with key opinion leaders.

Protocols limiting the interaction between commercial and medical teams within a company will most likely affect a team’s level of thought leader CRM access. For example, it’s likely that a sales force employee will not have equal levels of access to a thought leader CRM as an MSL typically would.

Below is a breakdown of different levels of access for thought leader CRM systems:

Administrative access: This access incorporates all levels of access — awarding the user with input, as well, viewing and editing abilities. Those personnel with access to this level of the CRM have the ability to alter the data, which significantly affects the activities of any stakeholder using a database to enlighten decisions. Department heads, mainly thought leader management and MSL management leaders, typically contain this access to the CRM.

Input access: Input access allows users to document new data into the system and view any existing information. Users with input access are the personnel who energize the CRM system and make it into an asset for the company. As expected, field-level MSLs appear as the most common users with this level of access. The qualitative and quantitative data gained from their interactions with each thought leader turns the CRM into a strong database.

Viewing access: Those personnel with viewing access may observe the data within a CRM but may not have access to edit or add to the data. Those lower-tier medical employees are the most common to have viewing access. Retaining this level of access means that the user has some use for the data and can implement it in their activities.

No access: As the title implies, employees with this level of access cannot view, input or alter data within a CRM. They often operate on the ground level and usually work under commercial teams. Stakeholders with this level of access either don't have use for the type of information tracked on TL CRMs or companies simply don't want them to have access for compliance purposes.

Using these four levels of access can help to keep your CRM organized, up to date, and ensure all data are safe.