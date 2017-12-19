Establishing Patient-Centric Thought Leader Activities

Patient-centricity has become a growing focus for life science companies searching for new ways to differentiate themselves from competitors. Companies establish patient-centric programs to increase the overall value of their products and teams provided to external stakeholders. Thought leader activities is one area where these initiatives can be especially useful.

Thought leader activities primarily include thought leader development and management, medical science liaisons (MSLs) and advisory boards. Thought leader management teams are typically responsible for engaging and educating the healthcare community prior to, during and after product launches. Though some of these teams still have difficulty proving their value to upper-management, advanced thought leader groups are now focusing on patient-centricity.

Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Patient-Centricity and Proving Value, examines different methods that thought leader activities can use to become more patient-centric during prelaunch, launch and post-launch phases.

Before a product reaches the market, surveyed teams focus primarily on patient-centric initiatives that capture patient insights and educate patients and health care practitioners (HCPs) about the disease. Also, understanding the patient journey can help teams better develop, educate and clinically test products when they better understand how a disease affects a patient’s life.

During product launch, disease education and patient support are typically the primary concern of thought leader activity teams. Once a product comes on market, these teams often can help patients adjust to the new treatments, while also gathering insights from HCPs.

After a product launches, gathering patient insights becomes a crucial activity for these teams. This period is the optimal time for collecting patient feedback on the treatment method, side effects and lifestyle challenges.

Most patient-centric initiatives for thought leader activities revolve around disease education for patients and HCPs, supporting patients using the product and collecting insights from both patients and HCPs. Companies can use these insights to improve and increase the value that their product and company can offer both patients and thought leaders.

Figure 1: Methods to Be More Patient-Centric: Thought Leader Activities

To learn more about the research findings in Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Patient-Centricity and Proving Value report, download the report summary here.