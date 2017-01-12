Utilize Resources to Support Strategic Brand Assessments and Activities Throughout the Product Lifecycle

Life science teams perform and coordinate numerous strategic brand assessments initiatives throughout a product’s lifecycle. Many times, these activities begin as early as preclinical development. During this early stage, brand teams can start product and market research to determine the appropriate support needed to successfully move the product to market. Effectively timing and organizing these strategic brand assessments can significantly improve a pharmaceutical brand’s launch.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed pharmaceutical teams that finish specific strategic brand assessments in each developmental stage from preclinical to Phase 3. While many teams complete specific assessments in early development, most teams report finishing each activity during Phase 3.

Eighty-eight percent of surveyed teams report completing a strategic brand assessments for commercial risks, disease state, competitive landscape, market potential and unmet needs in Phase 3. Only 75% perform target product brand profile development during this stage.

Most assessment completion either remains consistent among surveyed teams or grows as the lifecycle progresses. Commercial risk assessment is the only one that decreases throughout the lifecycle. One quarter of surveyed teams complete this assessment during the preclinical phase. In Phase 1, only 13% report completion.

During Phase 2, the most commonly finished assessment — with 75% of surveyed teams — is the disease state assessment. Both developing the view of unmet needs and competitive landscape assessment follow at 63% of surveyed teams.

The competitive landscape assessment has the lowest percentage of completion (13%) during preclinical development.

Figure 1: Percentage of Teams Completing Specific Brand Assessment Activities, by Development Phase

Completing each of these brand assessments early and regularly in the product’s lifecycle allows brand teams to plan suitable strategies and adjust them as necessary. Using the information from the assessments properly allows teams to be best equipped to successfully launch the product.