Shifting HCP Compensation: National Rates Over Regional

As we start enjoying the sights, smells and weather of fall, many of us are also reminded of a less pleasant seasonal association: allergies.

If you have seasonal allergies, there are 50 million other Americans with you — and you know this story all too well: a strong immune system overreacts to something unfamiliar in the environment. You run to your local pharmacist to pick up medicine. Arriving at the allergy relief aisle, you browse the many different options, which include Zyrtec, Allegra, Claritin, Benadryl and other generics.

Which do you choose, and does it really matter?

To pharmaceutical groups, the question of choice really is critical — especially when the focus is prescription drugs rather than OTC options.

Drug companies spend millions of dollars a year to sway doctors to prescribe their products. And while physician compensation has been publicized for well over a decade, it’s not always clear how rates are set for HCP services.

At first, they were built as by-the-hour salary data; then they evolved into pay for consulting services by event, such as for clinical consulting or time on ad boards. Future trends, however, indicate there is a new focus on the horizon.

In recent years, there has been a growing movement outside the US to shift away from HCP fee-for-service compensation by region. Now, ex-US markets are concentrating on country-specific rates. In response to this increasingly detailed approach, Cutting Edge Information has researched FMV rates in over 120 countries in the world.

As an example, the graph below looks at allergist compensation rates in select Latin American countries. It highlights how country-level rates differ from the Latin American regional median.

There are several trends here. Using the Latin American regional rate would likely work for setting allergist KOL compensation rates in Argentina or Peru. However, using the same regional rate would severely underpay allergists in Brazil, Mexico, and Uruguay. By inadvertently underpaying these HCPs, organizations could lose relationships with their most influential KOLs. Swings this drastic further push the case for national rates over regional ones.

For pharmaceutical groups operating around the world innovate to gain an edge, those among the first to narrow their scope from regions to individual countries will have the advantage.

