Draft Risk Management Plans Early in Clinical Development to Reduce Delays and Improve Flexibility

Teams operating in EU markets craft risk management plans (RMPs) to set procedures dealing with any product-related safety concerns that might arise. European regulatory agencies typically require RMPs to be in place prior to launch. Many teams wait until this deadline to plan for risk management. However, developing RMPs before the end of clinical development can better equip teams to handle risks in the early stages of the product lifecycle. It can also free up time and resources needed for regulatory approval just before launch.

According to a CRO executive interviewed in CEI’s Pharmacovigilance report, many teams don’t see risk management as a concern before product launch. “A lot of teams don’t embrace pharmacovigilance in the clinical development period. They believe that it starts with marketing of the product.” But, he explained, “the people doing pharmacovigilance appreciate that it’s really spanning the lifecycle of the drug.” Nonetheless, some teams draft risk management plans as early as the preclinical stage. The benefits of early RMP development are twofold. First, teams that develop plans sooner report having more flexibility to deal with unforeseen risks throughout the clinical development process. These include risks identified by regulatory agencies that company teams may have overlooked. Having a plan in place at the early stages of a product’s lifecycle can help teams react to unexpected regulatory hurdles more easily. Secondly, starting risk management planning early on allows teams to focus more time and resources on regulatory filing during product approval and registration. Getting through the approval process as quickly as possible is crucial since delays at this stage can be incredibly costly.

To get ahead of the curve on risk management plan development, teams may need to embrace a more risk-based culture. According to the interviewed CRO executive, companies sometimes overlook their products’ safety risks. It can be difficult to take an objective look at a product that the team has worked for years developing and fully believes in. However, realizing the potential risks early on and developing risk management plans to deal with those risks can go far in saving valuable time and resources.