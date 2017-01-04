Regional Team Revenue Drives Medical Affairs Resource Allocation to Teams

When it comes to allocating resources to medical affairs teams across geographic regions, life science companies typically consider revenue potential. Cutting Edge Information’s report on medical affairs management reveals how many life science organizations decide where to allot budget resources. According to the report, surveyed life science companies consider revenue projections and potential therapy and business development opportunities to determine regional team resource allocation.

One interviewed medical affairs director reports that his company typically invests in medical affairs teams operating in regions where they expect to see the greatest product success. “If you know that, for example, Brazil is going to get approved for a new product that is going to be successful, obviously you put more resources toward that region over another,” he explained. Companies may also look more broadly to regional and country-level economic trends. One interviewed director of global medical affairs states that his device company uses economic trends to indicate where to invest resources because its revenue tends to reflect the country or region’s economic performance. “In general, the trend we see is the generic trend of the economy,” he said. The company brings in its marketing team, which has a strong understanding of economic trends, to help make resource allocation decisions.

In general, surveyed life science companies allocate the most resources to medical affairs teams operating where they see the greatest potential earnings. Essentially, revenue usually drives resource allocation. As an interviewed global director argued, “The more successful your revenue projection, the higher chance you have to get a decent budget.”