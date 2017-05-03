KPIs Do More Than Just Measure Regional Medical Liaison Teams’ Performance

According to CEI’s MSL Team Management module, life science company teams are split over whether KPIs are useful indicators of regional medical liaison (RML) success. Many teams collect quantitative KPIs, such as the number of thought leader relationships per RML and the frequency of their interactions with key opinion leaders. However, several interviewed RML team leads express doubts about these metrics. Surveyed and interviewed teams that dislike KPIs argue that quantitative measures do not capture the quality of RML interactions with KOLs. Simply meeting with a desired number of KOLs does not necessarily make a RML team successful. As one Top 50 pharma company executive explained, “It’s not just a numbers game. It’s about what the RMLs are talking about, what insights they’re gathering and how they’re strengthening the product launch.”

Even if KPIs are not useful indicators of RML success for some teams, they can help determine ideal RML staffing levels. For example, a team can set a target for the total number of KOLs that it wants to reach. Knowing the number of KOLs that each of its RMLs can engage with will indicate how many total liaisons it needs. Similarly, some teams might hope to increase the ratio of face-to-face meetings that it has with KOLs compared with other types interactions. The average number of face-to-face interactions that liaisons have with KOLS can help gauge how many RMLs teams need to meet this goal.

