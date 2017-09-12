Proving Medical Education Value: Use a Combination of Qualitative and Quantitative Metrics

Many medical affairs groups have difficulty proving their value to upper-level management. Proving medical education value is no exception. Providing important disease state and treatment information to healthcare providers is a vital component of brands’ strategies. However, like many medical affairs functions, medical education does not and cannot directly impact revenue. As such, upper management wants to know that resources funding medical education events are well-spent. Cutting Edge information’s medical education report discusses several methods that life science teams use to prove their value.

Choosing metrics that demonstrate the value of medical education activities can be a difficult decision for teams to make. Many teams utilize a combination of measures that together show the scope and quality of their activities’ reach. For example, an interviewed medical affairs director described how her team measures attendance at education events along with pre- and post-event test scores. The attendance metrics show the scope of the programs’ reach while test scores reveal how much attendees actually learned.

Surveyed teams use several additional metrics to demonstrate their value. Importantly, all surveyed teams have at least one method of proving medical education value to upper management.

Qualitative measures are the most commonly used data to prove the value of medical education events. Event evaluation forms (92%) and participant behavior forms (85%) demonstrate how participants rate the quality of events and how those events change their behavior to match teams’ medical education objectives. This finding indicates that upper management cares about the quality of medical education events, not just the number of participants.

More than half of surveyed teams use participation metrics to demonstrate value. Nearly half (46%) look at the percentage of invitees that attend events. This metric allows teams to show upper management that their events garner high participation even if the topic is a rare disease that only a handful of HCPs treat.

