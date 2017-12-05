Exploring the Factors Driving Preclinical Outsourcing

Many life science teams rely on third-party organizations to perform or assist with key preclinical activities. These vendors can offer the knowledge or manpower to drive success and maintain deadlines. Cutting Edge Information’s Early Stage Product Development explores some of the reasons why teams do not keep all preclinical activities in-house.

According to Figure 1, large percentages of surveyed teams outsource at least some preclinical activities. A lack of sufficient in-house resources, the absence of a full-service internal lab or a need for greater bandwidth to meet workload peaks are the most common factors that drive preclinical outsourcing.

Just 11% of surveyed teams do not report outsourcing any preclinical functions.

Many teams bring in external organizations to fill internal resource gaps. Forty-four percent of surveyed teams report outsourcing preclinical activities because of insufficient in-house staff.

Even more teams (67%) outsource because they lack an in-house full-service lab. Teams without an in-house lab may be unable to complete on their own the pharmacology and toxicology studies necessary to advance molecules through clinical trials. However, some teams that do not have a lab may form partnerships with other manufacturers instead of turning to a third-party.

About 1-in-5 (22%) of surveyed teams rely on vendors to supplement their in-house staff’s capabilities. These vendors can add valuable expertise when in-house staff lack sufficient experience in a specific area. CROs, for example, can help teams by offering know-how in preclinical safety and efficacy testing.

The most common reason to outsource is to meet the demands of an increased workload or to expand the team’s bandwidth (78%). Many teams have dedicated in-house preclinical staff, but require additional resources to handle larger workloads when activity levels peak.

Figure 1: Factors Contributing to Teams’ Decisions to Outsource Preclinical Workloads

Regardless of the reason, most life science teams utilize third-parties to meet preclinical needs. Even teams that have robust in-house resources and capabilities may benefit from vendor assistance.

