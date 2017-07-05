Global and Country-Level R&D Structures Leverage an Array of Study Types to Fulfill Preclinical Objectives

Preclinical research encapsulates multiple objectives — from identifying connections between targeted cells and investigational products to assuring product safety. A multitude of test types provide much-needed support during these early stages of research and development. In its Early-Stage Product Development study, Cutting Edge Information examines the scope of general study types, as well as the prevalence of certain study types across the industry.

Generally, safety pharmacology studies help preclinical teams assess potential therapeutic area implications. As an example, pharmacology research may incorporate efficacy models and receptor binding mechanisms to predict how investigational products would interact with human subjects, if products were to progress to clinical development. Companies may also establish toxicology studies during the preclinical stage to evaluate how planned dosing levels would interact with target cells. Toxicology studies may also assess potential causality between product use and cancerous cell development. Still other toxicology-facing studies may examine potential connections between product use and measured reproductive toxicology and/or genotoxicity. Other types of tests that preclinical teams may use include:

Pharmaceutical qualification studies

In vivo studies

In vitro / ex vivo studies

Device biocompatibility studies

Figure 1 depicts the percentage of teams using specific tests to help them realize their preclinical objectives. As shown, surveyed teams are most likely to use in vivo and/or pharmacology studies to support their preclinical objectives. Eight of ten teams providing responses indicated use of in vivo studies, or research that takes place within living cells. Another seven out of ten teams reported conducting safety pharmacology studies.

Figure 1: Percentage of Preclinical Teams Conducting General Study Types

Worth noting, however, is specific team preferences — influenced by organization type — may color the overall findings presented below. For example, since device biocompatibility studies primarily address whether materials used in product design are safety, device and combination product manufacturers were more likely than pharma to incorporate this study type into their preclinical activities. Conversely, three of four surveyed teams using pharmaceutical qualification studies during with preclinical stage were preclinical structures within pharmaceutical organizations. The remaining team to report use of pharmaceutical qualification testing is a global level preclinical group at a medical device organization.

For more adaptive trial design resources, download Cutting Edge Information’s free white paper, The Life Sciences Industry and Adaptive Trial Design, here.