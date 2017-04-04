Preclinical Challenge of Study Reproducibility: Increased Data Transparency is Important – but It’s Not the Whole Story

Preclinical research sets the stage for future clinical studies. The more defensible companies’ promising preclinical research findings are, the more likely associated products are to progress beyond early development stages. Unfortunately, initial forays into product development are not without their challenges. Research reproducibility is among the leading hurdles that life science researchers will need to overcome before products can enter later stages of research and development.

In 2016, Nature News published a study citing that of over 1,500 surveyed scientists, 70% indicated a failed attempt to replicate results from another scientist’s experiment.[1] When asked about their perceptions concerning study reproducibility, a slight majority expressed concerns over the inability to reproduce study outcomes. A separate study by Chalmers and Glasziou emphasizes the additional financial strain that study irreproducibility creates.[2] Associated findings determined that the life sciences industry may waste up to 85% of its total resources as it works to produce and report research that is relevant to healthcare audiences such as clinicians and patients.

Three primary challenges affect researchers’ abilities to replicate observed study findings.

First, research gaps — attributable to incomplete, previous publications — may complicate researchers’ efforts to frame their preclinical studies appropriately.

Second, study design — including the types of statistical analyses selected for data interpretation — may generate misleading or inaccurate results that other clinicians will struggle to replicate.

Third, researchers may need to update their methods of independently verifying study outcomes.

In their recent assessment of study reproducibility challenges, Jarvis and Williams wrote that:

“Deficiencies in published research that include hypothesis generation, experimental design, control and execution, reagent validation and/or authentication, statistical analysis and reporting all contribute to the lack of reproducibility.”[3]

Likewise, increasing industrywide data transparency and refining preclinical study designs can each help product manufacturers overcome study reproducibility-related challenges. Already, many transparency initiatives have facilitated a more widespread availability of information. Ease of access — particularly concerning studies with unclear methodologies and/or have produced lackluster results — may help study teams refine their own preclinical designs to focus on the most important research questions and avoid potentially convoluted trial protocols.

However, the life science industry may also need to revisit the operational and interpretation components of study design and evaluation. Effectively, industry and academic organizations alike will need to dedicate additional time toward justifying the types of models they select and the statistical analyses they use to interpret preclinical research findings. The UK National Institute for Health Research emphasizes that there is no single model that will extrapolate preclinical results into human trials with 100% accuracy. Consequently, when designing trial methodologies, teams will need to focus on the models that capture the most important data points. For example, if the timing of dose administration is important, using a model that does not take timing into account may not be the best choice. If subject age is important, making sure the model uses appropriately aged cells is essential.

Even with increased transparency levels and more operationally-sound study designs, study reproducibility may still prove difficult. Jarvis and Williams argue that, in some cases, study verification processes may themselves create added challenges.[4] Their findings — alongside other industry and academic research — highlight the need for a renewed focus on improving study replication efforts.

