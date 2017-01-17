Post-Marketing Commitment Trials: Where Do They Belong?

There are two main types of post-marketing studies: those that are voluntary and those that are required by a regulatory agency. Many companies conduct these latter types of studies — so-called commitment trials — but teams differ in where they house these trials. For its report, Post-Marketing Study Excellence, Cutting Edge Information gathered data about how surveyed teams structure their Phase 4 trial support. There are two prevailing schools of thought for commitment trials: house them with voluntary post-marketing studies under medical affairs or separate them from voluntary studies by putting them under clinical development.

At many companies, clinical development groups stop paying attention to a product after it earns regulatory approval. As a result, post-marketing study teams — often under medical affairs — may take over Phase 4 commitment trial. In fact, an average 31% of surveyed teams’ 2016 post-marketing studies are commitment trials. This percentage jumps to 42% for all surveyed teams reporting trial case studies for first-in-class products. Keeping commitment trials with other post-marketing studies creates a strict line between trials seeking regulatory approval and those focused on maintaining it.

But, for an interviewed senior director at a Top 50 company, any Phase 4 study that involves regulatory requirements occurs within the company’s clinical organization. One reason for this structure is that the clinical team revolves around collecting regulatory-agency desired data. It may also work more closely with regulatory affairs groups in-the-know about agency requirements. But, clinical development also tends to be a bulky organization that moves relatively slowly. Medical affairs, on the other hand, is much leaner at this executive’s company. As such, the company entrusts its non-commitment post-marketing studies to its faster-paced medical affairs group.

Regardless of which team specifically houses post-marketing commitment trials, medical affairs, clinical development and many other internal teams will likely play some role in designing, monitoring or executing these studies.