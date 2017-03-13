Portfolio Management Best-Practices: Discussing Key Issues and Approaches at the 10th Annual Pharma Resource Planning & Portfolio Management Conference

Portfolio Management Best-Practices: Discussing Key Issues and Approaches at Marcus Evans’ 10th Annual Pharma Resource Planning & Portfolio Management Conference

How do life science companies best allocate their valuable resources to maximize ROI and meet their strategic goals? Marcus Evans’ 10th Annual Pharma Resource Planning & Portfolio Management conference brought in key industry leaders from around the world to tackle this critical question. During the two-day event, speakers from more than a dozen life science organizations shared their insights on resource management and project prioritization. Discussions focused on several issues that challenge portfolio management teams:

Teams often struggle to prioritize programs and ensure the most effective use of company resources.

Secure senior executive support for program opportunity and risk projections

Teams face several common pitfalls in data collection that can reduce forecasting accuracy.

Finding the right technology to manage product portfolios and execute changes can often be difficult.

Managing and executing reprioritization changes can be chaotic, especially if teams face resistance to change.

Life science team leaders who spoke on these key challenges brought a wide range of perspectives to the conference. Speakers from small biotech organizations shared how their teams’ decision-making structures differ from those of Top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Large organizations typically form strong centralized teams to prioritize projects. However, representatives from small biotech firms discussed how their lean size allows them to give business unit teams more autonomy in allocating resources to the projects they oversee. This helped illuminate one of the main themes of the discussions: there is not a “one-size fits all” solution to portfolio management challenges. Rather, teams consider their unique circumstances to develop a portfolio management strategy that best fits with their goals.

Although many speakers discussed successful strategies and challenges unique to their organization, most agreed on several portfolio management best practices. As one Pfizer team leader stressed, there can never be too much communication among the portfolio management team, executive leadership and mid-level staff. Speakers and attendees agreed that it is important to communicate frequently within the organization to explain why changes are occurring to project resources and timelines. Communication is crucial for the organization and its individual teams to operate more efficiently and with a cohesive strategy.