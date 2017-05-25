Deliver Medical Findings that Avoid Redundancy by Strategically Spacing Out Planned Medical Publications in the Years Immediately Surrounding Product Launch

Companies undertake many key medical affairs tasks in support of product launch activities, including medical publications. To prepare these products for market entry, pharmaceutical and device companies may release as many as 15 manuscripts per year. Because companies may leverage multiple abstracts to produce a single manuscript, life science teams may report even higher annual rates of abstract output. One pharmaceutical organization’s US-based team produces up to 40 abstracts per year.

Despite these maximums, these and other surveyed teams may report at least one year around the launch window without a single manuscript or abstract publication. Ultimately, the publication rates that surveyed pharmaceutical and device companies report hinge on the resources and data that these groups have at their disposal. Smaller pharmaceutical and device groups — or those positioned at local levels— may not have the staffing and internal budgets necessary to sustain elevated publication production.

Additionally, even if teams possess the appropriate resources, high publication output levels may not always be ideal. Teams with limited clinical data can only produce so many manuscripts before data becomes redundant. In these situations, the value that individual publications deliver becomes more important than publication frequency.

Fewer, unique publications deliver more value to key healthcare audiences than multiple releases that reiterate the same research. Achieving publications excellence requires that pharmaceutical and device teams evaluate the scope of medical data they have available before finalizing their publication plans. If existing data is insufficient for the total number of unique publications that companies envision, teams can begin brainstorming additional, post-marketing studies well ahead of anticipated need. In the meantime, teams can space out existing material to minimize potential gaps in medical information delivery.