Promoting Efficient Phase 4 Oversight with Robust Structures

Medical affairs structure plays a large role in determining type and extent to which companies involve additional functions, such as health economics outcomes research (HEOR), managed markets and clinical personnel. According to data published in “Postmarketing Study Excellence” from Cutting Edge Information, surveyed companies report varied medical affairs structures. Apart from structural discussions, there is also talk about the strategic aspects of companies’ postmarketing planning. Commentary from leading executives provides a look at the feasibility assessments that companies may conduct.

Because postmarketing studies draw upon the expertise of several internal functions, companies can struggle to determine the best place to house these important activities. For example, teams that work with vaccines may require monthly global prospective studies — and fall within the scope of medical affairs ownership. Phase 4 studies that do not target vaccines may not require the same activity levels. Likewise, companies may involve both clinical and medical affairs teams to support postmarketing research in non-vaccine therapies.

LEVERAGE CLINICAL TEAMS’ EXPERTISE TO SUPPLEMENT GAPS IN MEDICAL AFFAIRS CAPABILITIES

The majority of surveyed companies continue to support postmarketing studies via their medical affairs functions (Figure 1.1). However, medical affairs’ ownership does not preclude the involvement of other teams, such as clinical and market access functions. Some companies assign multiple functions to develop and execute Phase 4 research. Others separate Phase 4 responsibilities based upon study objectives.

A clinical trial specialist at a Top 50 Company reports that her team has limited expertise with Phase 4 studies. Her company — like many others — had previously relied on medical affairs support. Yet current limitations at this company necessitate that medical affairs now largely delegates postmarketing studies to the clinical operations team.

Figure 1.1 Functions Under Which Dedicated Postmarketing Studies Teams Sit