Most Pharmacovigilance Teams Reach the Peak of Regulatory Submission Activities During Phase 3

Among the many responsibilities that pharmacovigilance teams have, submitting regulatory submissions is one of the most crucial. These submissions include important safety materials required by regulatory agencies for product approval. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Pharmacovigilance: Balance Signal Detection and Case Management Responsibilities with Emerging Drug Safety Regulations examines life science pharmacovigilance teams’ regulatory submission activity timelines. One of the report’s key findings reveals that the majority of surveyed teams begin activities prior to launch and reach the peak of submission activities during Phase 3 of development or earlier.

Figure 1 shows when surveyed pharmacovigilance teams begin and reach the peak of regulatory submission activities. Key findings include:

Twelve of fifteen surveyed teams (80%) begin regulatory submission activities prior to product launch. This is not surprising since regulatory agencies typically expect drug safety submissions prior to when a product enters the market.

Only three teams (20%) wait until launch year to start activities. All three teams that begin after launch are global. Many global teams are responsible for submissions to multiple regulatory agencies. As such, some of their submissions may take place after a product has already launched in another market.

Among surveyed pharmacovigilance teams, 9 (64%) experience the peak of their regulatory submission activities before product launch. The majority of teams’ activities (53%) peak at Phase 3 of development. Since most teams deliver drug safety materials to regulatory agencies prior to product launch, they typically perform the bulk of submission work just beforehand.

Two surveyed teams experience their peak regulatory submission activity levels 1-2 years after launch and another two reach their peak 3-4 years after launch. All four of these teams are global groups that are responsible for submissions in multiple countries.

Figure 1: Regulatory Submissions: Activity Start and Peak, by Company

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmacovigilance report, download the summary here.