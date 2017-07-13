Measuring the ROI of Digital Strategies Within a Pharmaceutical Marketing Plan

Many life science teams pursue digital initiatives to enhance their existing pharmaceutical marketing plan. Using social media and other popular websites to convey product information gives teams the opportunity to reach a much wider audience than traditional methods. Although digital strategies provide an added benefit, the best way to measure a strategies success is still in question. Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Marketing examines how surveyed teams measure the return on these digital initiatives.

Figure 1 shows the percentages of surveyed teams using specific metrics when calculating the ROI of their digital marketing strategies.

No surveyed teams report using only hard metrics — such as cost per consumer interaction or raw sales data to measure their digital strategy ROI.

Some teams choose not to calculate their return at all — 14% of surveyed teams don’t measure digital ROI. These teams may choose not to track ROI because the benefits of employing digital initiatives may already be understood by their companies.

More than 20% of teams choose to use only soft metrics —such as number of clicks, followers or add impressions — when determining returns on digital strategies.

Many surveyed teams (65%) adopt an all-around approach in measuring digital strategy ROI — using both hard and soft metrics in combination to determine the progress of a digital plan.

Figure 1: Methods Teams Use to Measure ROI of Their Digital Marketing Strategies

The differing approaches among surveyed teams suggests that there is no one-size-fits all approach to determining the return on a digital marketing plan. While teams may benefit from incorporating digital plans into the overarching pharmaceutical marketing plan, the techniques involved in measuring their impact are still up for debate.

