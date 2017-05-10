3 Hot Topics at Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress: Recap of the 2017 Conference

The 14th Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress (PCC) was held in Washington, DC on April 27th – 29th. Industry-leading compliance, legal and law enforcement professionals gathered for a summit to share ideas and work on the tough solutions to real problems. The atmosphere was alive as the attendees sought a pathway to the goal they all shared: Making sure the actions of their companies are consistent with the mission of saving and improving lives.

Among the most fervent topics were the opioid crisis, the emerging importance of compliance in small companies, and how to make compliance a part of company culture.

Pharma Companies Will Be Held Responsible for Solving the Opioid Crisis

The Justice Department is focused on the opioid epidemic. This health crisis is at the top of their priority list and they expect pharma to put it at the top of their priorities, too.

A few key points were shared to illustrate the situation.

Opioids are cheaper than ever, costing 1/10 of the price of heroin (Pg. 9)

The Department of Justice has a call to action for pharma. They want to see big data used in identifying physicians, pharmacies and regions where their product is being overutilized. There is a clear expectation that compliance officers should be monitoring the distribution and usage patterns to target anomalies and then eliminate them.

There is agreement between law enforcement and pharma that the supply problem needs to be addressed by industry. Foreshadowing from the Justice Department indicated that politicians may step in to solve the problem if industry cannot. This could push aside medical science and allow public opinion to direct the treatment of an epidemic. There is also concern that politics will be more concerned with corporate penalties than with patient treatment.

According to one chief compliance officer familiar with the situation, “People are looking to industry to fix this problem. People can look backwards and hang this on industry’s head retroactively, whether it is appropriate or not.”

Small Companies Will Begin to Fail Without Robust Compliance Programs

The Department of Justice also took a very strong stance against small pharma companies who attempt to fly under the radar. The DOJ is stepping up efforts to investigate specialty pharma companies and pre-commercial activity – specifically with regards to FCPA violations.

The DOJ is aware that most companies prioritize growth and results in their early stages. Their perspective is that companies hide behind “paper compliance programs” and make no real effort to monitor the actions of the business. There will no longer be tolerance for these half-measures. It looks like companies with weak or underdeveloped compliance programs should begin planning their defenses.

Compliance officers from both the largest and the smallest pharma companies voiced their thoughts on this new focus. For the most part, compliance officers share the DOJ’s desire for comprehensive compliance programs in pre-commercial and small companies.

Chief compliance officers speaking from three major pharma companies indicated involvement in assessing new partnerships and acquisitions. According to these executives, a shoddy compliance program can damage ROI in a negotiation. Because of this, they are electing to pass on partnering with companies with underdeveloped compliance programs.

The shared sentiment is that recent enforcement of global anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws have made the deals too risky. It’s a bad bet to take on another company’s potential fines and penalties. As many pointed out, non-compliance at a small company could be the difference between bringing a life-saving therapy to market or simply going out of business.

The compliance officers at small companies understand the risks. They are working tirelessly to fill gaps in their programs. However, the resources and staff to put a program in place are not always available.

A year-long benchmarking study is in the works to correct the resource problem. The goal of the study is to provide concrete data that shows the tangible value of compliance, as well as the risks inherent in non-compliance. Once the value is apparent, compliance teams can make evidence-based requests for resources and staff.

Partial results of the study are already in the compliance team’s favor. Results shared during the conference show that chief compliance officers are typically hired one year before launch, but 80% of those compliance officers start their job with a four-year backlog of work (Pg. 9 & 16).

How many CEOs are comfortable spending four years as a commercial stage company without a fully formed compliance program? Compliance professionals are hoping the answer is zero. They want their CEOs to get serious about compliance early in the clinical development lifecycle. Nobody wants to see a lifesaving treatment withheld from the market because of bad business decisions.

Socializing the Compliance Experience Solves Practical Problems

From the very first panel to the very last speech, the socialization of compliance behavior was a hot topic. Panelists highlighted that compliance at its core is not a set of rules. Instead, compliance is taking the right action when faced with a choice. Most compliance officers in attendance lamented the challenges of getting business teams on board with their systems. But a few panelists are helping to reorient compliance officers so that they can better engage their businesses.

According to these panelists, it is the business partners that make the choice to behave compliantly. No amount of policy documentation is going to sway behavior. People act on feelings of right or wrong, not on rules they may have forgotten or that just can’t keep up with the ever-changing pharma environment.

As such, the task of a truly effective compliance officer is to take the written policy and make its core values part of the everyday actions in the business. As one speaker put it, “We can’t have a rule-based system, but we can be better by deciding to do what’s best for the end customer.”

That speaker used social media as a great example. Social networking apps are being developed by the hundreds every day. It is impossible to have a policy that details every potential interaction. Anything you put in writing is obsolete before it can be implemented, so decisions must be made without an absolute reliance on documentation. In other words, you have get people thinking before they act.

There were several key ideas to making compliance an active part of the business’s mindset. The business should be sitting in on compliance meetings, the compliance team should be regularly sitting with the frontline teams, and – most importantly – the compliance officer must have an obvious open-door policy. If you can get your business thinking about compliance a few times a week, they’ll become part of your compliance team and stop being a part of the compliance team’s problems.

A current chief compliance officer with a Top 10 pharma company put it this way, “If you have people interact with the appropriate attention, they will ask themselves, ‘How does the patient’s perspective see my role or actions?’ If that role impacts perception, is it acceptable?”

Whether companies are setting FMV rates, hiring a compliance staff, or monitoring the distribution of medication from your manufacturer, they should stop and ask themselves, “How does this make me look in the eyes of a patient?” Because if they lose a patient’s trust, they will lose that patient, and potentially the ability to care for that patient.

https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/wp-content/uploads/Compliance-Benchmarks.pdf

https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/wp-content/uploads/Opioid-Slides.pdf