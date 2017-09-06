Insights on How to Build a Strong Pharma Thought Leader Team

Recent Cutting Edge Information studies show that many pharma thought leader teams are engaging with fewer key opinion leaders (KOLs) than in the past. Some may argue that this fact is due to recent, more rigorous protocols developed for physician relationships, including the US Physician Payments Sunshine Act. Whatever the reason, physician contact has grown more challenging.

To navigate this reality, teams seek ways to take full advantage of new relationships with emerging KOLs — and to further develop these doctors’ influence. Ensuring that each physician interaction is as useful as possible is a critical part of the effort.

The quality of a team’s engagements with a thought leader has a tremendous impact on how that doctor views a company. Yet the thought leader development process may vary according to several variables, especially depending on company size (industry top 10, top 50, and mid-sized/small pharma).

Overall, though, the key concept underlying regular KOL engagement is to keep things balanced.

An interviewed executive from a small pharma company explains how to create and engage a strong and balanced team of KOLs:

Identify your key top 10–20 thought leaders that the team engages with and pull 10 up-and- coming KOLs. From here, map out the engagements your team has had with each individual pharma thought leader. In addition, determine which thought leaders you engage with most versus least and outline the activities contributing to engagement with each. Split up each KOL in the second step by categorizing them into a specific engagement option such as publications, advisory boards, and so on. Make note of those you engage with often and those you interact with less frequently. This final step will assist in identifying where your team is lacking. Are you engaging with enough emerging KOLs? Are your categories of engagement (publications, ad boards, etc.) well balanced?

These simple steps could improve the value of your go-to team of thought leaders and help you continue to identify and engage with new thought leaders. As the interviewed executive points out, physicians are constantly retiring, so it is vital for teams to not only rely on their long-lasting relationships but to establish a strong corps of emerging KOLs.

