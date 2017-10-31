How Well Structured Is Your Pharma Thought Leader Team?

Life science teams must build and support physician thought leader relationships to excel in today’s extremely competitive environment. The pharma thought leader team handles this responsibility and can have a variety of structures, which tend to vary by company scope and team region.

Overall, pharma thought leader management decision-making structure falls into three main types: centralized, somewhat centralized and decentralized.

Centralized: Typically, a global or corporate group makes decisions, and the regional teams carry them out.

Somewhat centralized: Higher-level teams develop the strategy, then country-level teams alter and expand the plan to align with a specific therapeutic area or regional needs.

Decentralized: These teams build and execute their own strategy.

Another important factor to consider is whether the team reports to the medical or commercial side of the company.

Both sides have a stake in pharma thought leader development, but the relationships tend to be owned on one side or the other. Some companies have two separate groups, one medical and one commercial, that tie together at a senior level. The commercial thought leader program is primarily focused on post-launch promotion, and the medical side involves scientific affairs as well as prelaunch activities.

So what works best for your company and team? Every group has its own, unique set of resources, activities and challenges. It is important to weigh different considerations — such as demands across physician specialties and markets, along with ever-present restrictions on company resources — and think through processes to test out which options and route is best for your team.

