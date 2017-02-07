More Granular Pharma Payer FMV Rates Needed

Obtaining FMV rates for pharma payer titles can be difficult enough. But finding FMV data for granular titles, such as formulary or procurement and contract managers, has been much more of a challenge, despite a strong uptick in industry demand over the last two years.

At Cutting Edge Information, our FMV clients have been asking us to provide compensation data for several non-healthcare provider (HCP) titles, including patients, hospital administrators and payers. But beyond just these broad categories, compliance executives need more granular titles. And the FMV data proves why.

For instance, a quick glance at a handful of pharma payer rates shows some significant differences between specific titles. In the United States, the difference in median hourly rates for promotional speeches provided by formulary managers and a procurement/contract managers is less than $5 per hour. But when you look at median hourly rates for speeches given by medical directors at payer organizations, the difference jumps to more than $80. The compensation differences repeat for other activities, such as advisory board participation, market research surveys and speaker preparation time.

Figure 1: FMV – Pharma Payer FMV Rate Differences

It’s no surprise that compliance executives are looking to obtain more granular rates for pharma payers. But what has been surprising is how difficult it can be to come across these data. Compensating payers as key opinion leaders (KOLs), while not a new practice, has emerged as more strategically important in some industry circles than paying HCPs.

The need for pharma payer FMV rates increased dramatically once the US government began to enforce the Sunshine Act. Drug and device companies started reaching out to non-MD stakeholders to work with them on consulting and advisory activities. In one sense, companies did not have to report payments to non-MD stakeholders. But in a larger sense, companies looked to non-MD stakeholders – especially payers – to deepen these strategic relationships.

Cutting Edge Information completed its 2017 FMV database. In this latest update, we included FMV rates for the following non-HCP titles, including pharma payers:

Advocacy Group Board Member

Caregiver

Hospital (C-Suite Executive)

Hospital (Senior Executive)

Hospital (Medical Biller)

Hospital (Medical Director)

Hospital (Pharmacy Manager)

Patient (General)

Patient (Thought Leader)

Payer (Formulary Manager)

Payer (Medical Director)

Payer (Procurement/Contract Manager)

For more information about FMVConnect and our recent 2017 FMV rate update, visit https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/physician-fair-market-value/