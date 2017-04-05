Evaluating Contrasting Opinions on Speaker Selection for Pharma Medical Health Education

When selecting speakers for pharma medical health education events, medical education teams can select from a wide variety of healthcare experts. Traditionally, many teams utilize external experts and thought leaders within the therapeutic area to speak at these events. This is common practice because event participants may trust their peers and respected experts more than industry personnel. Despite this, a recent shift in the standard is occurring.

Some companies are using internal staff as speakers for their pharma medical health education events. Employing these speakers allows the company to avoid external speaker fees, FMV evaluations and payment reporting. Also, sometimes internal personnel are better speakers than external experts. The company employees may know more on the topic and understand compliance regulations better than thought leaders.

In Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Education report, an interviewed medical affairs director from Company A, a global team, is uncertain about this change. When it comes to selecting speakers for pharma medical health education, she explained, “the common approach is to have speakers who are important key opinion leaders, experts in the area.” She believes that, “if you really want to have a qualitative event, you do not invite company people to speak — unless they are really unique experts in a very niche specialty. But that is the exception, not the rule.”

Not all teams share this belief though. An interviewed medical director from Company B’s US team stated that, “the feedback so far is that MSLs are very knowledgeable. They are equal to — if not better than — a hired expert. But that’s not unexpected because they know our products better than anyone.” Another benefit of using internal personnel is that there is less concern that the speaker will violate any compliance regulations.

Each of the speaker selection methods have its benefits and drawbacks. It is up to the company and medical education team to determine which method would be best suited for their product and company.