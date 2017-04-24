When Should Market Access Groups Begin Payer Relationship Activities?

Among the many factors Market Access teams must consider, timing of payer relationship activities can be one of the most critical. According to data published in Global Market Access Strategies from Cutting Edge Information, surveyed teams initiate payer relationship activities no later than an average of five months prior to product launch (Figure 3.3). Additionally, all surveyed groups envision beginning payer relationship activities about 10 months before product launch. However, the reality is that most surveyed teams begin payer relationship activities anywhere between two and four months later than anticipated.

Figure 3.3 compares average ideal and actual payer relationship start times, by company size.

On average, surveyed groups at Top 10 companies report a 2.6-month differential between when they would like to launch payer relationship activities and when these activities actually take place.

Companies that fall outside the Top 10 report an even larger gap between their average ideal and actual start times. Surveyed groups at Top 50 and small pharmaceutical companies begin payer relationship activities an average of 4.4 and 3 months after their ideal start times, respectively. For groups at Top 50 companies, an average of 4.4 months between ideal and actual start times means that payer relationship activities may not begin until products are only an average of 5.6 months away from launch.

Timing setbacks arise for a number of reasons, including changes to the anticipated product approval timelines and adjusted payer requests for outcomes data. However, the sooner that life science teams initiate their conversations with payers, the more flexibility they have when preparing for a pharmaceutical product launch.