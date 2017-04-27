55% of Teams Opt to Outsource Mobile Patient Support Execution to Vendors

Many life-science companies use in-house resources to strategize patient support programs. These strategies seek to improve patient adherence and better inform end-users. However, a hurdle that these companies might face is fully executing those plans. When this happens, third-party vendors become ideal options.

Contracting vendors can add many benefits while executing patient support initiatives. Creating an app, call center maintenance and greater market intelligence are just some capabilities. But pharmaceutical companies aren’t likely to hire a vendor based on their ability to conduct these services alone. According to Cutting Edge Information’s report, Patient Adherence Program Planning, 50% of surveyed teams select a third-party company based on its patient understanding and reputation (Figure 1). By comparison, only 13% of teams surveyed base their selection on the vendor’s technology.

Figure 1: Desired Qualifications for Patient Adherence Vendors: All Companies

When vendors begin executing a company’s patient support program, they often act as the client company’s digital and written voice. For instance, 45% of surveyed teams choose to contract out all the execution of digital and print media strategies to vendors. Fifty-five percent opt to do the same for mobile execution. This finding shows that teams may not prefer — or not be able — to allocate in-house resources to these services.

However, surveyed teams are not as prone to outsource patient organization involvement and patient access. Nine percent and 0% of surveyed teams select vendors to fulfill these tasks, respectively. These data suggest that teams might see an added benefit in handling these services themselves.