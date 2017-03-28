3 Ways to Incorporate the Patient Perspective into Your Pharma Strategy

The latest big thing in the pharma industry is patient-centricity – namely, keeping the patient perspective at the forefront of a company’s mind when developing products, education, marketing and any other items that will in some way touch patients. While we laud the life sciences for working towards this important shift, some — such as Ross Weaver in his recent blog — point out that many other industries have had this consumer-centric mantra all along. Pharma has been slow to change largely because of compliance concerns. Now that more and more companies are giving their internal groups the green light on patient-centric initiatives, what can teams do to better hear the patient voice?

As Weaver wrote, “’Patient-centricity’ has to be more than a buzzword.” But how do companies transform patient-centricity from conceptual hype into tangible practice? One stepping stone — as Weaver pointed out — is creating dedicated patient-centric roles. For example, Cutting Edge Information’s report, Patient-Centricity 2.0, found that 38% of surveyed companies have a dedicated patient-centric group. These groups can drive patient-focused change and innovate new methods to incorporate the patient perspective into company strategies. For instance, these methods may include:

Conduct patient advisory boards before designing clinical trials to ensure trial protocols and endpoints correspond with patients’ priorities. Measure medical education value by tracking how programs — and their ability to change HCP practices — impact patient outcomes. Consult with patients and physicians about consumers’ everyday experiences to build adherence and support services that meet patients’ targeted needs.

As these examples show, patient-centric endeavors can spread to all corners of a pharma company, from early R&D to clinical trials, physician education initiatives and marketing campaigns. Patient-centricity has finally made its way to the pharma industry, and the more deep-rooted and ubiquitous the trend becomes, the greater the impact on patients, physicians and the entire healthcare community.