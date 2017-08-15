Marketing Groups Look to Technology to Drive Patient Engagement Solutions

Many life science companies are looking to patient-centric marketing solutions as a way to combat increasing commercial competition. These consumer-focused commercial strategies allow companies to go beyond a brand’s safety and efficacy claims to speak to how treatments impact the customers’ daily lives (Figure 1.1). Cutting Edge Information’s report Patient-Centricity 2.0, found that within the life sciences, traditional marketing focused on a brand’s benefits. Often, these marketing efforts were physician-focused — leaving doctors and other healthcare providers to communicate their value to patients.

Figure 1.1

Emerging commercialization strategies often incorporate the patient voice — looking to consumers to pinpoint unmet needs and areas of support the company can provide alongside a particular therapy. Collecting the patient voice is key to crafting patient-centric initiatives from concept development to implementation. However, patient insight is much more difficult to obtain than either physician or payer perspectives.

Marketing groups are able to leverage growing technology and capabilities to expand to scope of conversations beyond doctors communicating patient concerns. As such, the life sciences industry looks to two-way communication — often web-based or mobile application-based — to engage patients. Companies engage their patients both directly with the firms’ or brands’ public outlets as well as indirectly through social listening.

DIFFERENTIATING PATIENT-CENTRIC EFFORTS FROM DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER MARKETING

Defining patient-centricity, especially in terms of marketing efforts or external communication, can be particularly difficult. In fact, some life science executives feel that patient-centricity is a buzzword that essentially equates to direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing. Because these sorts of initiatives do require more direct contact with end users, these ideas can be easily conflated. However, other executives draw the distinction between direct-to-consumer marketing tactics and patient-centric initiatives in the types of communications with patients.

