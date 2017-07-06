Ensure that Patient Engagement Design Considers Internal Commercial Priorities

Identifying patient needs and understanding the appropriate routes for distributing programs is crucial for developing effective patient-centric initiatives. It is important to measure the program success based on commercial priorities. Groups responsible for developing these programs work to primarily align patient engagement design with patients’ needs, cost-effectiveness, maintaining compliance and the organization’s overall commercial goals.

When creating patient centric initiatives, teams can use three basic questions to decide the most appropriate program type to use.

What information or service does the patient need most?

What is the most effective way to solve this need?

What is the best way to make sure patients know about this solution?

In Cutting Edge Information’s Patient-Centricity 2.0 report, analysts collected data from life science executives on the patient engagement design and strategy. Figure 1 shows the type of patient-centric programs that life science companies are operating for the US and Europe / Canada / Australia.

The most popular program for all teams is product information with 77% of all surveyed teams conducting these initiatives. They are even more popular in the US with almost 90% of surveyed teams performing these programs.

Adherence support is another initiative type that is popular in all surveyed regions, with 67% of all surveyed teams.

Rewards-based programs are less popular, especially in surveyed teams outside of the US with only 9%.

Figure 1: Patient-Centric Initiatives Used, by Geography

The two most common program types have patient engagement designs that correspond to most commercial goals. Increasing patient adherence and sharing product information are both crucial to many companies’ overall commercial strategy.

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Patient Centricity 2.0 report, download the summary here.