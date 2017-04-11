Use a Variety of Patient Education Tools to Become More Patient-Centric

Increasingly, life science teams are funding programs aimed at supporting patients in a variety of ways. These patient-centric initiatives aim to provide “beyond the pill” solutions directly to healthcare consumers. Educating patients about a disease state, lifestyle choices and treatment options is one common objective of patient-centric initiatives. Not only do these direct-to-consumer education programs help patients become more informed in their treatment decisions, but they can also improve patient adherence and treatment outcomes. According to one recent Cutting Edge Information report, 21% of company-driven patient-centric initiatives utilize patient education tools.

Teams consider multiple outreach tools to support patient education. The most effective programs target and are easily accessible to the patient population. Sometimes teams employ multiple tools to meet their patient-centric objectives. For example, both web-based video campaigns and phone support programs can support patient education objectives. Web-based video campaigns are useful tools for reaching large patient audiences while phone support initiatives can inform individual patients that have inquiries about a product. However, some patient populations may be less likely than others to benefit from company messages broadcast over specific channels. Social media campaigns, while potentially good at reaching younger populations, may be far less successful when targeting patients that spend less time on the internet. To overcome this pitfall, teams learn information about their patient targets to determine how to reach them. This helps them determine the best patient education tool to move the team and company towards a more patient-centric approach to healthcare.