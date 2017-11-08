Patient Programs: To Brand or Not to Brand?

Patient-centric strategies come in all shapes and sizes. They may be branded or unbranded (or a combination of the two) and serve a number of different objectives. Cutting Edge Information’s report Patient-Centricity 2.0 shows that overall, around a fifth of surveyed teams’ patient-centric strategies seek to provide product information, and websites are the most popular channel used among all surveyed initiatives.

The most common start time for surveyed teams’ initiatives is the product launch year. Initiative resourcing is divided into two categories: developing the initiative pre-launch and maintaining it post-launch. Their research proceeds to compare initiative duration, staffing and costs for these two stages to help teams better plan patient-centric strategies.

Branded and Unbranded Initiatives

Unbranded initiatives focus on the product’s therapeutic area, therapy options and overall disease support. These patient-centric strategies may be available to patients not using the company’s product, and they help foster education among the larger patient community.

Branded initiatives target the company product’s users. Branded initiatives may limit the potential scope of involved patients, but they can provide more detailed and targeted support for adherence, side effects and other detailed product information. Finally, some patient-centric strategies are combinations of branded and unbranded.

Country-specific guidelines may play a large role in the type of initiative. For example, Canada has strict guidelines about direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising such that branded discussions can only take place with registered patients. As a result, a senior manager at one surveyed Canadian team is building a patient-centric initiative that is both branded and unbranded. The way this initiative works is that there is an unbranded webpage or blog that is available to all patients. However, this page includes a portal that takes users to the branded page. To access the page, patients enter a code they received from their prescription so only patients prescribed the company’s product could reach the branded page.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of patient-centric strategies that are branded, unbranded or a combination among surveyed teams. Nearly 50% of surveyed teams’ initiatives are unbranded. Thirty-nine percent of surveyed teams’ initiatives are branded. Interestingly, only around 31% of those branded initiatives are from US teams. Still, the remaining 12% of surveyed initiatives — three EU/Can/Aus teams and one US team — are combinations. As these data show, both branded and unbranded initiatives are common, but unbranded may be slightly more popular.

