Patient-Centric Practices, Goals Now Integrated into All Aspects of Life Sciences

For several years, the term “patient-centricity” has been a powerful buzzword in the life sciences and healthcare industries. The pharmaceutical and device commercial landscape has evolved to include multiple stakeholders and decision makers, as well as accommodate a growing number of competitors in a limited space. To combat increased competition in the marketplace, pharmaceutical and medical device firms have turned their focus from their brands to better address their end users’ needs and creating patient-centric goals.

The healthcare landscape is experiencing a shift in priorities, thanks to increased technology and capabilities and a growing focus on consumer needs. As a result, life science companies must move beyond traditional methodologies and brand focus to incorporate patient-centric goals and ideals into their daily operations.

Pharmaceutical and device manufacturers are now working to incorporate the patient voice in their brand development process as early as molecule discovery. The patient journey is a key consideration as companies prepare for clinical trials, market access and pricing negotiations, and product commercialization.

Cutting Edge Information’s recent report Patient Centricity 2.0 examines how life science companies are defining patient-centricity. It also explores how they are communicating and implementing these patient-centric goals throughout their global- or affiliate-level organizations. Data highlight the internal functions that are instrumental in crafting organizational ideals, as well as those functions by company size and geographic region.

The life sciences industry is facing a number of changes in its commercial and regulatory landscapes. The global marketplace features more brands than ever, with more stakeholders in the commercial process. Patients are no longer passive consumers, but highly informed and engaged in their own healthcare decisions.

Regulatory bodies and health technology assessments are also increasingly looking to patient insights and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) to make market access and pricing decisions. With a growing emphasis on patient input, companies are evolving from brand-focused messaging to patient-centric operations.

Outcomes and efficacy have always been key considerations in brand development. But companies are now discovering that ways to improve the patient experience are from product consumption and outcomes to treatment and disease support. “It’s a philosophical change to our mindset,” one interviewed Top 10 Company patient engagement executive noted.

“The mind shift is just everyone realizing that it’s a win-win for all customers involved. So, whether you’re in the [life sciences] industry, whether you are the government, the payer, the pharmacy or even the provider — at the end of the day, it’s a win-win, because you’re trying to improve outcomes, lower the cost and improve the resources for the individual.”

