Over Half of Surveyed Teams Allot Brand Teams Significant Responsibilities When Participating in Patient-Centric Activities

Growing numbers of life science companies engage in patient-centric activities. These activities — which focus on involving the voice of a patient in operations — can start as early as molecule discovery and continue throughout a product’s lifecycle. Taking the patient’s voice into account also involves input from different life science organization functions. Companies differ on the specific functions they choose to include in patient-centric initiatives, and the cope of responsibility that certain functions have in patient-centric activities also varies. Cutting Edge Information’s Patient-Centricity 2.0 examines the scope of responsibility that various functions have for different activities, specifically brand teams.

CEI analysts interviewed and surveyed life science executives to find out brand teams’ responsibilities for patient-centric activities. Figure 1 shows the scope of responsibility that brand teams have for these activities across all surveyed teams.

The largest percentage of surveyed teams (63%) give brand teams responsibility for shaping overall strategy for patient-centric activities.

Percentages of surveyed teams involving brand teams in specific activities range from 7% to 63%.

Brand teams fall behind in the percentage of teams that have them identifying unmet needs — less than 50%. Comparatively, 53% of surveyed teams give this responsibility to medical affairs and another 68% give it to dedicated patient-centricity groups.

Most surveyed teams involve brand teams in some way. However, two percent of surveyed teams report that brand teams do not contribute to individual patient-centric initiatives.

Figure 1: Brand Team’s Scope of Responsibility for Patient-Centric Activities

Most surveyed teams allot brand teams considerable responsibilities when it comes to activities — over half of all surveyed teams include them in shaping, developing and implementing initiatives. In fact, brand teams only trail dedicated patient-centricity groups, clinical development and market access groups in the scope of responsibility that surveyed teams give them. As more life science organizations begin to engage in patient-centric activities, the scope of responsibility that brand teams receive could increase even more.