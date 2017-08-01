90% of Surveyed Teams Involve Two or More In-House Functions on Their Patient Adherence Teams

Dedicated patient adherence teams coordinate and help execute patient adherence strategies. Maintaining a single patient adherence team can promote a cohesive approach to handling these strategies. Having one, dedicated team can also provide greater flexibility. However, according to a study recently conducted by Cutting Edge Information, many companies don’t use a single dedicated patient adherence group.

Cutting Edge Information’s Patient Adherence Program Planning report looks at how many functions surveyed life science companies employ to handle patient adherence. Figure 1 displays the percentage of companies involving in-house FTEs from multiple functions on their patient adherence teams.

Just 10% of company teams surveyed involve only one in-house function in their patient adherence team.

The largest percentage of surveyed company teams (40%) choose to involve at least 2-3 functions.

Overall, 90% of all surveyed teams choose to involve more than two in-house FTE functions on their patient adherence teams.

Figure 1: Percentage of Companies Involving In-House FTEs from Multiple Functions on Their Patient Adherence Teams

The involvement of multiple in-house FTE functions suggests that patient adherence teams require insight from different departments within a company. Allowing medical affairs, market research and brand teams to help shape patient adherence strategies can create a more well-rounded approach than using a single dedicated team. Some surveyed company teams may continue to employ just one function as their dedicated patient adherence team. But, for the most part, the use of multiple functions to address patient adherence seems like the popular choice.

