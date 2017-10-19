Company Size’s Effect on Patient Adherence Initiatives

One way life science companies promote patient-centricity is through patient adherence initiatives. These initiatives come in different forms and center around ensuring that patients have access to the medications, information and support they need to continue with a treatment plan. Cutting Edge Information’s Patient Adherence Program Planning analyzes the use of various patient adherence initiatives among Top 10, Top 50 and small and device company teams.

Figure 1 displays the percentage of surveyed teams using specific patient adherence initiatives based on company size.

There are significant differences between Top 10 and Top 50 company teams and small and device company teams when it comes to face-to-face support initiatives and measurement and tracking alerts initiatives. A minimum of 15 percentage points separates small and device teams from Top 10 and Top 50 teams. These initiatives may be more feasible at large companies than at small and device companies evidenced by greater portions of large company teams choosing to engage in them.

Similar percentages of surveyed teams from all company types use digital support initiatives— between 46% and 55%. These data could indicate that digital support initiatives come at lower costs than face-to-face or measurement and tracking initiatives while still achieving patient adherence goals.

Figure 1: Percentage of Companies Using Specific Patient Adherence Initiatives, by Company Size

A number of surveyed teams choose to participate in patient adherence initiatives because of the positive effect it can have on patient outcomes and the bottom line. However, the amount of resources available at different sized companies likely plays a factor in the type of patient adherence initiatives teams will take part in. Significant differences among various company types likely doesn’t stem from the effectiveness of an initiative — each initiative addresses a unique objective associated with patient adherence. Instead, it is possible that the overall cost of an initiative largely determines whether a Top 10, Top 50 or small company team uses it.

