Product Information Delivery Ranks Among the Top Patient Adherence Goals Driving Compliance Strategy

Patient compliance is vitally important to life science organizations. Low patient adherence rates can drive down outcomes and product revenues. Experts estimate that non-adherence costs life science companies $188 billion in lost revenue each year in the US alone[1]. In addition, patients that fail to comply with their treatment plan risk negative repercussions to their health. These complications may result in unnecessary additional hospital visits, which drive up the overall cost of healthcare. It’s no wonder then, that life science teams are increasing their commitment to patient adherence programs. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Patient Adherence Program Planning, finds that many company teams develop patient-centric initiatives to boost compliance rates. Among several objectives, delivering product information is the most common patient adherence goal that drives these initiatives.

Figure 1: Percentage of Patient-Centric Initiatives Dedicated to Specific Objectives

Figure 1 shows the percentage of patient-centric adherence initiates driven by specific patient adherence goals. According to survey results, teams cite a long list of goals that underlie their patient adherence strategies. No single goal drives more than 21% of initiatives.

The highest percentage of patient-centric adherence initiatives (21%) aim to deliver product information. This objective typically involves education programs that inform both patients and physicians about the importance of adherence.

Goals placed in the “other” category drive 21% of surveyed teams’ patient-centric initiatives. These goals include basic patient research, data collection, patient assistance and medical effect management. In addition, some teams in this category indicate that their initiatives support all of the patient adherence goals mentioned. This finding indicates that having several goals — and not just one —can improve teams’ broad patient adherence strategy.

Several other goals influence patient-centric adherence programs. Adherence support is the third most popular goal, at 12%. Adherence support is a broader objective that may include reaching out to patients directly to encourage them to maintain their treatment plans.

[1] ePharma. (2015). The Magnitude and Impact of the Medication Non-Adherence Problem. http://epharmasummitblog.iirusa.com/2015/01/the-magnitude-and-impact-of-medication.html