Patient Adherence Budget Allocations Shift to Reflect Industry and Patient Trends

Patient adherence is a win-win for patients and pharma companies. Increased adherence means better patient outcomes, more sound effectiveness data and steadier prescriptions. For these reasons, many life science companies set aside a patient adherence budget to support different adherence initiatives. Cutting Edge Information’s latest marketing report, Patient Adherence Program Planning, analyzes how teams allocate their patient adherence budgets.

In 2017, surveyed teams dedicate an average 33% of their annual budgets to digital initiatives while 11% of budgets continue to go to print. However, research shows that these budget allocations are shifting. Figure 1 shows the change in average budget allocations for specific adherence initiatives from 2015 to 2017.

Digital initiatives experience the largest increase in budget from 2015 to 2017 with a 13-percentage point increase in average allocations. This shift reflects the industry trend towards increased social media activities.

Similarly, mobile initiatives also see an increase in budget allocation — although this shift is more modest at 4%.

Print initiatives are the only patient adherence activities that witness an overall decrease in allocation (-4%).

Figure 1: Change in Average Budget Allocation for Specific Patient Adherence Activities from 2015 to 2017

Patient adherence budget allocations mirror larger shifts in industry and patient trends. Successful adherence teams reach out to their target patients via the channels that most resonate with them — and, for an increasing portion of patients, those channels are digital. As such, patient adherence budget allocations will likely continue to shift towards social media and away from print.

To learn more about the research findings, key recommendations, and best practices in Patient Adherence Program Planning, download the report summary here.