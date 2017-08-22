Defining the Distinct Roles of Outcomes Research Liaisons, MSLs and MCLs in Delivering Health Economics and Outcomes Data

To disseminate health economics and outcomes data, life science organizations form field force liaison teams. These health economics field forces play an important role in a product’s success by conveying its value to key external stakeholders. Although most companies see the need for field force teams to deliver health economics and outcomes data, they differ on which personnel should have that responsibility. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Health Economics Field Forces: Shape World-Class HOL and MCL Teams to Deliver HEOR Data, finds that life science companies use medical science liaisons (MSLs), managed care liaisons (MCLs) and outcomes research liaisons — or health outcomes liaisons (HOLs) — to disseminate health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) data.

According to the report, one main difference between each type of field force team is the stakeholders that they primarily target. Various stakeholders prefer different data types to support their decision-making. For example, population health decision-makers — those organizations and personnel responsible for making formulary decisions — prefer to see budget impact and cost effectiveness data. Healthcare providers prefer health outcomes and clinical data.

Figure 1: Percentage of HOLs, MCLs and MSLs Calling on Specific Targets

Figure 1 shows the percentage of HOLs, MCLs and MSLs that deliver HEOR data to specific targets. Overall, life science companies give various health economics field force teams distinct roles to reflect the needs of different stakeholders.

A large percentage of MSLs (43%) target healthcare providers with health economics and health outcomes data. Only 7% of surveyed MSL teams target only population health decision-makers.

In contrast to MSLs, 45% of surveyed MCL teams target population health decision-makers while only 9% focus exclusively on healthcare providers.

Outcomes research liaisons – also known as HOLs — are more balanced in their focus. Only 28% of surveyed HOL teams target only population health decision-makers or healthcare providers only. Seventy-one percent deliver HEOR data to both types of stakeholders.

Company teams can use a variety of health economics field force types to appeal to each stakeholder that makes important decisions in product reimbursement and adoption.

