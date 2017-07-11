Scope of Product Responsibility for Health Outcomes Liaisons and Managed Care Liaisons

Health economic and outcomes data is significantly growing in utilization and effectiveness throughout the life science industry. Companies now look to present this information to payers and other thought leaders. To solve this problem, companies create specialized health economic field force teams trained to discuss health economic data with payers, physicians and population health-decision makers.

A crucial consideration for companies when designing health economic field force teams is the number of products the team will support. This decision can significantly affect the team type and structure. For example, a Top 10 company US health outcomes liaison (HOL) team supports over 10 products across 25 disease states. Due to the exceptionally large scope of this responsibility, each product has its own lead and co-lead supporting that specific product.

Cutting Edge Information surveyed numerous health economic field force leaders for the Health Economic Field Forces report. Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed managed care liaison and health outcomes liaison teams with each scope of responsibility.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of surveyed managed care liaison (MCL) teams support the entire company portfolio. Only 43% of surveyed HOL teams have this level of responsibility. This trend could suggest that MCL teams have more broad knowledge, while HOL teams are more specific with their focus.

Less than half (43%) of surveyed health outcomes liaison teams focus on one specific therapeutic area’s products. Only 18% of MCL teams have this more specialized focus.

No surveyed teams of either group support only a single product.

For both HOL and MCL teams, less than 20% support products across multiple therapeutic areas, showing that most teams will either be specialized in one area or employed broadly across all products, with only a few teams falling in the middle.

Health economic and outcomes data is a crucial tool to drastically impact product performance. Ensuring that teams have appropriate scopes of responsibility is one way that companies can optimize their HOL and MCL field forces to effectively relay health economics data to their target audiences.

Figure 1: Scope of Product Responsibility, by Field Force Type

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Health Economics Field Forces report, download the summary here.