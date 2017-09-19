If Peter Griffin Ran New Jersey: A Look at the Opioid Crisis

When Peter Griffin hit our television screens in 1999, 13 million viewers saw his face [1] and immediately decided that nothing Peter Griffin said could be taken seriously. Family Guy then proceeded to make a farce of serious topics like alcoholism, marital instability, product safety, welfare fraud, body image insecurity, and matricide – all in their first episode. The show got most of the facts wrong and didn’t do any of the issues justice. But the show was, arguably, meant to be funny. We all laughed along and let it slide.

When cartoons and tv shows fudge the details for a laugh, we appreciate it. Nobody gets hurts and everybody gets a chance to smile. But are we any more critical when facts are fudged in real life; when real lives are at stake? That’s a question we’re going to need to answer pretty quickly.

The real problem being talked about today is the opioid crisis. And make no mistake, we are in crisis. This a problem so vast that people look at the numbers and assume it can’t be real. The most recent data shows that 12.5 million people misused opioids and over 2.5 million now battle full blown opioid addiction [3][4]. On our current trajectory, we’ll see 60 million people misusing the drug and 12 million addicted in the next 10 years [5]. We’ll effectively have as many opioid addicts as Family Guy fans.

This opioid crisis is a very real problem and requires a very real understanding of the issues and how to solve them.

That’s why I was so surprised to see this recent announcement from the governor’s office of New Jersey [6]. The governor correctly states that opioid addiction is a problem, but the proposed solution is a restriction on financial relationships between doctors and pharmaceutical companies. That isn’t going to solve anything.

The big idea is that when a doctor gets money from a drug company, they are more likely to prescribe that drug – even if the result is detrimental to the overall health of the patient. It’s an argument that makes sense, but as it turns out, the argument is entirely untrue. Pro-Publica’s extensive research into the topic showed that payments to doctors do not influence the number of prescriptions that are written, they only influence whether the prescription is branded or generic [7]. Evidence shows that doctors will prescribe the same number of opioids, regardless of the money they make through their interactions with pharma companies. To further illustrate that point, the American Journal of Public Health published a study that aggregates thousands of research efforts into the causes of the opioid crisis. Of the 17 major determinants, physician-pharma financial relationships are not a cause [8].

The other really interesting subtext to this announcement is Chris Christie’s record on working with Pharma. He has been involved in several very successful actions that have strengthened the regulatory framework for pharma-physician interactions [9]. In some ways, Chris Christie is the Peter Griffin to pharma’s Ernie the Giant Chicken. He has regularly taken these companies behind the woodshed. His prosecutorial success against some of the biggest pharma companies led to sweeping improvements in how physicians are compensated for their time. The majority of top pharma companies now turn to companies like Cutting Edge Information and MediSpend to develop powerful tools that prevent them from unduly influencing physicians through financial relationships.

According to Attorney General Chris Porrino:

“Doctors who prescribe medicine should be motivated only by what is best for their patients, and never by financial incentives heaped on them by the pharmaceutical industry. The rule will prohibit doctors from forming unsavory financial relationships with drug companies that manufacture highly addictive opioids. [6]”

Companies like Cutting Edge Information are already providing the pharmaceutical industry with the data needed to prevent these “unsavory” relationships. Furthermore, there isn’t any evidence to suggest these new rules that Chris Christie’s office proposes will have any positive impact on financial relationships or the prescribing patterns of opioids. It’s interesting that someone with such a strong track record may be missing the mark so thoroughly this time.

What we do know is that 23,877 doctors made over $10,000 from pharma last year [10]. Those are doctors who sit on advisory boards, help design clinical trials, and provide critical real-world insights to their peers. It’s hard to imagine that we will be a healthier and safer society by pulling these doctors out of the pharma world or limiting their contributions.

Pharma companies have reformed their practices over the last few years. They have companies like Cutting Edge Information and MediSpend to help them guarantee ethical behavior. The current model is working. We should know the facts of the matter and the consequences of our actions before we make a change.

This isn’t Family Guy and Chris Christie is not Peter Griffin. Politicians and industry leaders have an obligation to get the facts right and to do this issue justice. There’s nothing funny about the opioid crisis. If we get this wrong, none of us will be laughing and nobody will let slide.