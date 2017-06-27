Should the Company Provide the Product for Observational Trials?

There is currently much debate in the life sciences industry on whether companies should provide their product to patients in prospective observational trials. By definition, study teams should not influence study participants at all throughout observational trials. These groups should allow clinicians to make treatment decisions that are in the best interest of their patients — including providing them with a prescription that will best fit all their needs, both physical and monetary.

In some cases, organizations feel that they must provide their product because the healthcare systems do not always want to provide the drug. However, contributing to the treatment plan in this way could impact the study’s outcome. Essentially, providing the treatment option changes the study from a purely observational trial to an interventional trial. In a purely observational trial, the company and investigators do not impact participants. But in an interventional trial, investigators do manipulate variables. Some organizations feel that, if study teams provide their product, they are no longer collecting true real-world data.

Among survey respondents for Cutting Edge Information’s report on Phase 4 studies, Post-Marketing Study Excellence, only 36% provided patients with their product in observational trials (Figure 1). The majority (64%) chose not to provide the product to study participants. A clinical trial specialist weighed in, “I would lean towards no, only to keep the lines very clear and to keep things clean. I know that we as a company do not [supply the product].”

Figure 1: Percentage of Companies Providing the Product to Patients for Observational Trials

However, this executive understands the other side of the argument. “I can certainly see a case being made for companies that do supply the product. It’s just our internal rule of thumb that we don’t. I tend to think it’s more of cost-related than an interventional versus observational factor, but I can certainly see how that would be an issue.”

