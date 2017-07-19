How Will New Engagement Platforms Impact Your Thought Leader Relationships?

In the life sciences industry today, the quality of an MSL-KOL (medical science liaisons-key opinion leader) relationship is a key driver for a successful product launch. Maintaining these relationships can be tough, yet there are ways to uphold a successful rapport between your MSLs and thought leaders. New engagement platforms challenge your team to change their daily activities. As face-to-face interactions will always be a key communication factor, our most recent study, Elevate Key Opinion Leader Relationships, shows that new engagement platforms may gain traction in the near future.

New engagement platforms, such as web-based or online forums, are thought to be useful and more time effective for thought leaders. However, relying on them solely could make the KOL-MSL connection less effective, especially for newly established relationships. Meeting face-to-face with your thought leaders can impact your team and company if the in-person interaction is managed appropriately. Our most recent data show that thought leaders prefer that their in-person interactions with MSLs should decrease by 10 minutes but not go over 30 minutes.

The age and therapeutic area of a KOL can impact whether these new engagement platforms will affect your MSL team. Our data show that younger KOLs may prefer, or not mind, the newer web-based interactions. Each therapeutic area has their own opinion on new engagement platforms.

Since there is not one specific interaction type that all companies should follow, many teams have begun to use KOL feedback surveys to learn more about what their thought leaders want from them. These surveys help teams to gain insights into which areas they are exceeding and lacking in. Better interaction between thought leaders and MSLs has been shown to positively impact product launches.

To learn more about the research findings in Elevate Key Opinion Leader Relationships, download the report summary here.