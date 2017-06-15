Regional and National KAM Teams: Determining the Right Number of Accounts per Agent

Key account management teams handle the pivotal accounts for a life science company. Whether on a regional level or through the use of national KAMs, these teams service clients that impact the bottom line of a company. KAM teams try to take relationships with these clients to the next level by strengthening their connection and informing future product strategy. Such a task requires that teams allocate accounts to representatives efficiently. But what is the optimal ratio of accounts to representatives?

Cutting Edge Information’s report, Pharmaceutical Key Account Management, interviewed a number of executives in charge of KAM teams. One executive from a small US company compares the appropriate number of accounts to cooking saying, “There are only four burners on a stove because that’s all people can really manage.” He goes on to explain that becoming overwhelmed with accounts leads to serious drops in performance quality. Although four accounts per agent seems low, the workload associated with them may warrant such a ratio. One Top 10 company executive operating in the EU explains that the size of an account doesn’t always provide the right basis for determining the appropriate number of accounts per KAM. She argues that the average amount of assistance required by a client should determine KAM workload. In that vein, she allots a folder of 10 different accounts per agent—each folder containing accounts with varying amounts of necessary assistance.

The interviewed executives shed light on two approaches that teams can take when determining an effective agent to account ratio. Teams looking to follow the small company executive’s example might create national KAM teams. Opting for this method helps to prevent agents from becoming overwhelmed and also guarantees a concentrated focus on clients. Conversely, those gravitating to the Top 10 executive’s method may choose a regional approach. Handling a larger area often means a greater number of accounts. That greater amount allows teams more versatility in determining an optimal number of accounts per KAM.

