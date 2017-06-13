Improve MSL Team Performance by Understanding the Major Benefits KOLs See from MSL Interactions

Effective medical science liaison (MSL) relationships with thought leaders exist when there is a mutually beneficial bond between the MSL and physician. The best interactions are equally constructive for both parties, and it is important for MSLs to ensure their associations with key opinion leaders (KOLs) are worth the both parties’ time. Maintaining fewer, more valuable connections can help boost individual MSL productivity and drastically improve overall MSL team performance. Considering the benefits that KOLs want from MSL communications can help determine the actual value of the relationship.

In Cutting Edge Information’s Elevate Key Opinion Leader Relationships report, hundreds of thought leaders share the advantages they see from MSL contacts. Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed thought leaders that perceive the following benefits. Some of these benefits are more internally motivated, such as increased therapeutic area (TA) knowledge and professional prestige. Others are more externally motivated, such as the benefit to the wider medical community.

The largest percentage of surveyed KOLs (78%) see scientific exchange on a certain treatment as a major advantage of MSL associations.

The next two most common benefits that KOLs see from MSL contacts are increased therapeutic area knowledge and clinical trial support, with 69% and 65% of survey respondents, respectively.

Benefiting the wider medical community (40% of surveyed HCPs) and increased professional prestige (23%) have the lowest percentages.

Figure 1: Perceived Benefits of MSL Interactions: All Surveyed Thought Leaders

MSLs can target the main goals of these interactions, and provide more value in those areas to improve their overall MSL team performance. If an MSL team can offer more in depth scientific exchanges on a specific treatment, a wide degree of therapeutic area knowledge and more accessible clinical trial support, the MSL team performance will increase dramatically.

