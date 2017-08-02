Improving Your MSLs Characteristics May Lead to Improved KOL-MSL Relationships

To offer the utmost value to all stakeholders, the connection between a KOL and an MSL should benefit not only the physician, but also patients as well as the MSL and the MSL’s company.

Any MSL will tell you that one of their key goals is to act as a vital resource for their KOLs — by providing scientific knowledge about disease states, therapies and research, by addressing KOLs’ concerns, and by bringing KOL ideas back to the company.

One of the most difficult tasks for an MSL is establishing and maintaining a strong relationship with their thought leaders. Thought leaders have their own individual preferences on the characteristics they want in an MSL, such as credibility, responsiveness or therapeutic area knowledge. As such, it is impossible to know exactly which MSL characteristics are most effective for each KOL. Nevertheless, it is still important that MSL leaders identify the most common characteristics for both establishing and improving relationships with KOLs.

MSL managers should be aware of KOL preferences for key MSL characteristics. They can use this information to improve existing KOL-MSL relationships and to augment the MSL hiring process. This knowledge helps MSL managers to better prepare or adjust their MSLs to their role.

Moreover, when managers are familiar with the most vital MSL characteristics for a range of therapeutic areas and regions, they can develop and prepare an even better, more focused plan for the MSL team. KOL feedback surveys provide insightful, direct feedback from KOLs to identify areas of strength in KOL–MSL relationship as well as areas of improvement.

