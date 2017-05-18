Begin Executing Medical Publications Strategies at Least One Year Ahead of Product Launch

In Cutting Edge Information’s latest research, Planning Medical Abstracts and Manuscripts 1.5, tracked how publications groups support common, niche and blockbuster products near the launch window. Although companies may begin readying medical publications strategies two to three years ahead of launch, these teams rarely finalize abstracts or manuscripts until a year beforehand. Companies’ medical publication roadmaps depend on multiple factors including team level and product type. As an example, surveyed US teams at small pharmaceutical companies tend to assign maximum publications staff in the year immediately following product launch. Yet, team level and product type alone may not determine when companies initiate their medical publications strategies—and when activity levels reach their peak.

Research analysts profiled three US teams at different small pharmaceutical organizations. Each of these groups supports medical publication strategy for non-niche, non-blockbuster products. Additionally, each profiled group varies its levels of involvement in the years immediately surrounding product launch. Two gradually ramp up publications involvement. A third organization prefers to delay its publications activities and associated resource allocation until each product launch window.

One pharmaceutical company does not dedicate any budget or staffing resources toward medical publications until product launch year. This team reaches peak budget levels during launch year and peak staffing levels a year after launch. Peak staffing levels coincide with maximum manuscript and abstract production. At its highest, this US team produces six abstracts and three manuscripts per year.

Remaining team dedicate limited percentages of their maximum-reported budget and staffing resources in the years prior to launch. Unique about these teams, however, is how each defines “gradual.” One organization produces its highest numbers of annual publications starting a year before launch — and retains these publication rates through each product’s first year on the market. Another assigns its highest number of publications resources — and produces its highest number of publications—one year after product launch.