Medical Information Outsourcing Throughout the Product Launch Window

Medical information is the most common medical affairs subfunction for teams to outsource. While some teams may be hesitant to contract out MSLs or thought leader development activities, many trust outsourced call centers to manage their customer inquiries. However, the level of medical information outsourcing varies by a product’s lifecycle stage. Optimizing Medical Information Call Centers — the sixth installment of Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Affairs Product Launch Series — examines medical information outsourcing during the product’s launch window.

Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed medical affairs teams that outsource some number of full-time equivalents (FTEs) during the product launch window.

Surveyed teams are unlikely to outsource FTEs pre-launch as call center activities are minimal during these stages.

Unsurprisingly, the launch year is the most popular time for teams to contract out medical information FTEs — with 50% of surveyed teams doing so. Medical affairs teams have so many moving pieces in preparation for product launch that some may choose to lessen their workload by employing a call center vendor during this period.

Medical information outsourcing remains common (40%) during the product’s first year on market. The number of call center inquiries generally increases between the launch year and product’s first year on market. As such, the slight decline in outsourcing may suggest that either medical affairs teams build more in-house infrastructure or that call center agents become more adept at answering inquiries for the product’s first year on market.

Figure 1: Percentage of Teams Outsourcing Medical Information Staff

Just as the percentage of teams outsourcing medical information changes throughout the launch window, so does the number of FTEs outsourced.