Understanding the Regional Differences in Medical Education Teams’ Responsibilities

Several factors influence medical education teams’ responsibilities. Though some teams are not responsible for all aspects, there are four main components that make up medical education. These pieces are:

Providing funding and grants for accredited continuing medical education (CME) Managing company-driven medical education events Recruiting speakers for company-driven medical education events Training speakers for company-driven medical education events

Team region plays a crucial role in determining the responsibilities of medical education teams. This influence largely comes from regulations that affect how medical education teams operate. Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed medical education teams from each region that are responsible for the above four tasks.

All surveyed US medical education teams are responsible for CME. Regulations in the US require groups providing CME funding to be separate from sales and marketing. Therefore, a medical affairs group usually undertakes the task.

Only a small percentage of surveyed US medical education teams are responsible for any aspect of company-driven medical education. This activity falls under promotional speaking event standards in the US, making a commercial team more suitable for the task.

For country-level teams, 89% of surveyed teams provide funding for CME, recruit/train speakers and manage company-driven education events. Global teams — often with a much larger pool of thought leaders — may have to use separate groups to manage speakers, whereas country-level teams may find it easiest to keep all activities under one team.



Along with region, therapeutic area and product type have a significant effect on medical education team responsibilities. For Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes report, analyst interviewed a Top 10 company medical education executive. They claimed that since their product is for an orphan disease indication, they do not have enough potential speakers to make a separate speaker bureau group necessary. For blockbuster products in large therapeutic areas like cardiology, separate groups could prove essential to maintain all the speaker relationships.

Figure 1: Surveyed Medical Education Team Responsibilities, by Team Region

To learn more about Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Education report, download the report summary here.