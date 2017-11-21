How Does Medical Education Team Structure and Responsibility Vary in Different Markets?

Medical education team structure can differ significantly even within a company. Several different factors — such as organization of regional and global teams, their product responsibility and the activities they conduct — influence how a medical education operates. Interestingly, CEI analysts found that patient population size — such as widespread, intermediate or rare — have little effect on how teams organize their medical education teams.

Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Education report examines differences in medical education team structure among teams from different launch markets. Each market has its own regulations affecting how medical education teams can operate. For example, due to regulations in the US, almost no US medical education team conducts company-driven medical education. Commercial groups are responsible for these activities.

Along with different regulatory requirements, another big regional variation in medical education team structure is their product responsibility. Figure 1 shows the percentage of surveyed teams in each region with varying levels of responsibility for the company’s portfolio.

Over half (57%) of surveyed US teams are responsible for products across multiple therapeutic areas. In comparison, only 13% of surveyed global teams have that level of responsibility.

Forty-two percent of surveyed country-level medical education teams focus on products in one specific therapeutic area. It seems that ex-US and global teams are more concerned with specialization in a single therapeutic area than US teams.

Around 30% or more of surveyed teams are responsible for the company’s entire product portfolio. The teams that are responsible for the entire company’s portfolio are likely from small to mid-sized companies with few products on market.

Very few teams are responsible for a single product. Only 13% of global teams concentrate on one product. No surveyed US teams are responsible for a single therapeutic area, compared to about 40% of global and country-level teams.



One trend CEI analysts see among doctors is the increasing desire to see more specialized teams. Global and country-level teams commonly use specialized structures, and this trend will likely grow among US teams as well.

Figure 1: Portion of Company’s Portfolio for Which Surveyed Teams Are Responsible, by Team Region

To learn more about the research findings in Cutting Edge Information’s Medical Education report, download the report summary here.