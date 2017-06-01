Preparing for Launch: Align Medical Affairs Responsibilities with Product-Specific Needs

Among their many roles and responsibilities, medical affairs teams facilitate thought leader engagement, coordinate medical education and oversee medical publications. These and other key scientific areas help companies provide continuous support for products that are either approaching launch or are already available in the marketplace. Throughout the product lifecycle, the scope of medical affairs’ launch-focused workload varies, however. External healthcare audiences’ existing interest in specific products, combined with product age and therapeutic area may each influence the number and types of activities that individual medical affairs functions undertake.

Often, life science teams task medical affairs teams with disseminating scientific knowledge. Medical communications activities can be as general as promoting disease state awareness or as specific as delivering clinical trial insights to healthcare practitioners. How medical communications activities take shape at individual companies may depend on external audiences’ levels of product awareness.

During standard product launches, life science teams will need to focus on engaging and educating healthcare audiences well ahead of product approval. However, medical affairs’ communication plans for innovative products may evolve differently. High profile launches — such as products designed to resolve an existing unmet medical need or those with a previously unexplored mechanism of action — may receive additional attention from external sources. Likewise, pharmaceutical, biotech and device teams overseeing high profile launches may allocate less time toward introducing their product and more time on emphasizing product value. The pull generated by extensive media coverage of one company’s product did not require its medical affairs structure to provide preliminary product information to external healthcare audiences. Instead, its team was able to dive directly into scientific discussions with already-engaged healthcare practitioners and other industry leaders.

Additionally, product therapeutic area and age may each alter the scope of medical affairs’ activities. Products in large, complex areas like oncology and CNS may require extensive medical affairs support to highlight their value and differentiate them from competitors. Medical communication activities may also shift as products age. Initially, medical communications may center around promoting disease state education and spreading product awareness. Once products have spent considerable time in the marketplace, companies may focus on maintaining product engagement levels. For example, medical science liaisons (MSLs) may incorporate post-marketing study outcomes or other types of real-world data in their discussions with healthcare providers.

To learn more about planning medical abstracts and manuscripts and it’s role in medical affairs teams product launch, click here.